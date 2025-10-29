Toyota Still Claims Century Brand Will Target Bentley And Land Rover

Toyota has revealed a striking luxury GT coupé to mark the creation of its new dedicated luxury brand, Century - conceived as a rival to the likes of Bentley and Range Rover.

The new model, revealed at the Tokyo motor show, is the third dedicated Century model – joining the flagship saloon that has been in production since 1967 and the Bentayga-sized SUV that was revealed in 2023 – and the first to go without Toyota badges entirely.

Century has been carved out as a new marque in its own right, sitting alongside Daihatsu, Lexus, Gazoo Racing and Toyota itself as the “pinnacle of the Toyota Group portfolio”.