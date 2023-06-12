Toyota Supra Owner Takes It To A New Level With Internet Add Ons

Only a few body kits look good on the Toyota GR Supra, and DarwinPro Aero's is certainly not on the list. You do remember this tuning company, don't you? Of course, you do. After all, they sometimes make Mansory's projects look sensible.



Shared on social media recently by the tuner that gave the car world that hideous Audi RS 6 Avant two months ago, the images reveal an OTT take on the otherwise good sports car. The vehicle looks like it was fitted with parts bought at an AutoZone sale, and they don't make it look fast or furious.



This Toyota GR Supra features all kinds of add-ons in the front bumper, including those to the sides and a chunky apron, some vents on the hood, more such pieces on the front fenders, door attachments, new side skirts, a rear diffuser with incorporated brake light, and a ducktail spoiler.





