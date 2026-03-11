Toyota Throws Cash On The Hood Of Every EV It Has

Toyota's big electric vehicle push kicks off this year with three new or refreshed models: the bZ, the C-HR, and the bZ Woodland. All three are now on sale, and with the $7,500 federal tax credit gone, the Japanese automaker is rolling out its own generous incentives to keep buyers interested. Now let's start with the 2026 bZ, which carries the biggest discounts of the bunch. The EV is available on a lease at $309 per month for 36 months, with $3,999 due at signing and an annual mileage cap of 10,000 miles. That attractive monthly figure is made possible by a $7,000 cash incentive baked into the deal, though it excludes taxes, registration, and acquisition fees.



