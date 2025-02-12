Toyota's Century Will Use State Of The Art ICE Engines - EVs Need Not Apply

Toyota recently introduced a new luxury sub-brand above Lexus, dubbed Century. Named after the luxurious Century sedan that’s been on the Japanese market for more than 50 years, Toyota’s new ultra-premium brand promises an entire line of posh people movers designed to take on the likes of Rolls-Royce. Best of all, they will have gas engines.

In a recent interview with Australia's CarExpert, Toyota confirmed that its Century models will have combustion engines. Toyota powertrain president, Takashi Uehara, said that the company has "not actually decided which kind of engine will be installed," but that "yes, it will have an engine."