Toyota's GR Supra To Get A V8 - But You Won't Be Able To Get It In The US

Toyota is set to install a V-8 engine into the GR Supra in 2026, although you’ll only see it in Australia. That’s because the most potent of all Supras is set to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship where eight cylinders are the crowd-pleasers. Although Toyota did consider running a version of the road car’s six-cylinder motor it was a very brief discussion, according Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley, who said it lasted “about three minutes…actually about one.” For the Supra, Toyota is turning to its tried-and-tested 2UR0GSE engine. The five-liter, quad-cam normally-aspirated engine was developed with Yamaha and has already done a stand-up job in such cars as the Lexus IS F, RC F, and LC 500. For its Down Under racing exploits the motor has been further advanced by Walkinshaw Andretti United in the U.K. and Craig Hasted in Australia.



