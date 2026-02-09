Toyota's New Century Brand Could Use V12 Hybrid Power Plant

Toyota’s spin-off Century brand will be putting Bentley and Rolls-Royce in its sights, and its coupe flagship is set to get a V12 powertrain.
 
Carscoops – via Japanese publication Mag X – reports the Century coupe will be powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine, assisted by a plug-in hybrid system.
 
While Mag X speculates Toyota could so far as to join together two of the straight-six 3.0-litre BMW engines which powered the GR Supra, the brand also has form with making its own V12s.


