Trump Claims Automakers Can Make Kei Cars In The US - Will Anyone Take Up The Challenge?

President Donald Trump hosted a meeting in the Oval Office to discuss a reset of Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standards, but he is making automotive headlines because of something else he mentioned seemingly offhand. Trump appeared to legalize small Japanese cars, known as Kei cars, on the spot. Many news outlets and content creators are thrilled at the prospect of being able to purchase a brand-new Honda S660 or Suzuki Carry.

In the Oval Office, Trump said he "authorized" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to "approve the production" of Kei cars in the United States.