Trump Tariffs Have Cost The Japanese Auto Industry $10 Billion In The First 6 Months

The great EV retreat continues as more and more automakers are pulling investments out of the battery race in favor of classic petroleum. Its latest victim? Subaru.

The maker of damn near every car in Vermont plans to scale back its investments in EVs in favor of both hybrids and combustion-powered cars due to shrinking demand and America's brutal automotive tariffs.

Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things electric and tech in the automotive space. Also on deck: U.S. tariffs have cost Japanese automakers nearly $10 billion in six months and China's "used" zero-mile EVs are crushing global expansion.