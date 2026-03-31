Trump To Temporarily Suspend Anti Smog Regulations To Drive Gas Prices Down

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:59 AM

Views : 588 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

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President Donald Trump's administration announced on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend federal anti-smog regulations on seasonal gasoline blends to combat higher pump prices since the start of the war on Iran.
 
The move by the Environmental Protection Agency is a win for the U.S. biofuels industry because it will allow retailers to sell formulations of gasoline including blends with 15% ethanol - known as E15 – that are typically not permitted during warmer months. The waiver takes effect for 20 days starting May 1, and can be extended if needed, the agency said.
 


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Trump To Temporarily Suspend Anti Smog Regulations To Drive Gas Prices Down

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