President Donald Trump's administration announced on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend federal anti-smog regulations on seasonal gasoline blends to combat higher pump prices since the start of the war on Iran.

The move by the Environmental Protection Agency is a win for the U.S. biofuels industry because it will allow retailers to sell formulations of gasoline including blends with 15% ethanol - known as E15 – that are typically not permitted during warmer months. The waiver takes effect for 20 days starting May 1, and can be extended if needed, the agency said.