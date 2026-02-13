Trump's EPA Rejects Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Findings And Rolls Back Climate Car Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced sweeping rollbacks in what it’s calling the “single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history.” This is a huge development as they’re eliminating the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding as well as “all subsequent federal GHG emission standards for all vehicles and engines of model years 2012 to 2027 and beyond.”

The EPA said the 2009 Endangerment Finding was used to help justify the “illegal push towards electric vehicle mandates” under the Obama and Biden administrations. They went on to claim it drove up vehicle costs, while also reducing consumer choice.