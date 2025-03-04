Tucker Carlson’s Shocking Reason for Ditching His Chevy Will Leave You Questioning Your Car

Tucker Carlson, a well-known conservative commentator and self-proclaimed Chevrolet enthusiast, recently made headlines after deciding to part ways with his American-made pickup truck following an unsettling experience. Carlson, who has previously expressed his admiration for the brand—particularly his fondness for the 1987 Silverado due to its lack of electronics—shared the incident during an interview with automotive enthusiast Casey Putsch.



According to Carlson, he was refueling his Chevy truck at a gas station when an unexpected and alarming message appeared on the vehicle’s infotainment screen. “All of a sudden at a gas station, it says, ‘Stop, we’re downloading information from the internet,’” he recounted. Disturbed by the unsolicited activity, Carlson claimed he took swift action: “I sold the car immediately. I brought it back and sold it.”



Neither Chevrolet nor representatives for Carlson responded to requests for comment from the Daily Mail regarding the incident, leaving the specifics of the truck’s model and the veracity of the event unconfirmed. However, the story aligns with growing concerns about vehicle data privacy. A recent New York Times investigation revealed that several major automakers, including General Motors (Chevrolet’s parent company), have been collecting and sharing driver data with third parties, such as data brokers and insurance companies. The report highlighted how these companies track driving habits—such as speeding, hard braking, or sharp turns—often labeling them as “unsafe” and using the information to influence insurance rates or other decisions.



Carlson’s reaction underscores a broader unease about the increasing connectivity of modern vehicles, which often feature advanced infotainment systems, GPS, and over-the-air software updates. While these technologies offer convenience, they also raise questions about user consent and data security—issues that may resonate with Carlson’s long-stated preference for simpler, less tech-heavy machinery like his beloved 1987 Silverado. No additional details have emerged about the specific incident or whether the message Carlson described was tied to a routine software update or something more invasive, but his anecdote has fueled discussions about privacy in the age of smart cars.



What is Tucker Carlson's Daily Driver? A 1987 Chevy Silverado.



"There are no electronics in this. There's no air conditioning, there's no radio, and there's no way for the government to turn off my engine if I'm disobedient."@TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/AloJaIaubz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 5, 2024



