Tuner Adds 30 Inch Wheels To Custom Cybertruck - Is In An Improvement?

Ever since Tesla unveiled the concept of the Cybertruck in late 2019, it became pretty obvious that much of the hype surrounding it would come from bad publicity – even their 'unbreakable' window stunt backfired but ultimately added to the aura of upcoming legend. Now, a few months after Tesla finally introduced the most preposterous (according to some) pickup truck on the market, the Cybertruck EV still attracts a lot of attention. Not because the base RWD model can't be ordered until 2025 from $61k with 250 miles of range and 6.5 seconds to 60 mph. This is not due to the fact that the AWD model starting at $80k is probably more than enough with 600 hp, and the flagship Cyberbeast with 845 hp is simply 'overkill.'



