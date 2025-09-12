UK Creates A Tax Loophole For High Polluting Luxury Hybrids

New Euro 6e-bis emissions rules came into force across the EU on 1 January, including a new way of calculating CO2 emissions for PHEVs. 
 
It assumes their electric driving accounts for a much lower share of real-world usage, which means mechanically unchanged vehicles will get a higher CO2 figure as manufacturers retest them to the new standard ahead of the 31 December deadline.
 
This creates a big challenge in the UK, where PHEVs’ low published CO2 emissions have created an 80% fleet-weighted market, according to Department for Transport data.


