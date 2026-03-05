UK EV Sales Falling Behind Government Goals

New-car sales in the UK in February brought an increase over the same month last year, with the 90,100 registrations representing a 7.2 per cent rise year-on-year.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it was also the best February for new car sales since 2004, helped by a chunky 17.6 per cent rise in private buyers, going against historic trends of retail customers holding off until new plate registrations in March. Fleet sales, which accounted for 59.4 per cent of the market, also saw a 1.8 per cent increase in comparison to February 2025.