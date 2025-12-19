UK Is Backlogged For Almost 6 Months In Giving Learner Tests

Learner drivers are facing driving test waits of up to 24 weeks for at least the next two years. An investigation by the UK’s public spending watchdog has uncovered what it describes as “underlying issues at DVSA”, meaning it won’t hit its target of reducing the practical driving test backlog by the end of 2025. The inquiry, commissioned by the Government and carried out by the National Audit Office (NAO), found that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.1 million fewer tests were carried out. While 400,000 of these are now booked in the DVSA’s system, as many as 360,000 are still to be so because the current system is struggling to overcome the backlog.



