US Buyers Will Miss Out On $20,000 Volkswagen EV Because We Like Big SUVs

Volkswagen has confirmed that the upcoming ID. 1 supermini city car will indeed slot in under £17,000 or around $20,500. This news comes courtesy of Autocar, which recently spoke with COO Thomas Schafer regarding the vehicle. The car, which will be the smallest EV in the brand's lineup and could one day wear the Polo nameplate, will be headed up by Skoda and will most likely sit on the MEB platform. Just a few days ago, the company debuted the ID. 2all Concept that will preview the all-electric Golf (pictured below). That car, with athletic styling and good proportions, will start under $26,000 and most likely previews what we should expect from the ID. 1.



