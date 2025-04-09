United Nations Demands Overdue Climate Plans From Nations

The United Nations on Wednesday urged nations late in turning in their climate plans to do so quickly, with major polluters among dozens of countries still to unveil new commitments.

The nearly 200 countries under the Paris Agreement were supposed to put forward updated policies in February, providing a tougher 2035 emissions reduction target and a detailed blueprint for achieving it.

But only a handful made the deadline, and six months later, China, India and the European Union are among the biggest names still to submit their revised plans.