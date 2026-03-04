Upcoming Baby Defender Isn't Just A Single Model - It's An Entire Lineup

Based on Jaguar Land Rover's new electric vehicle-centric platform for compact and mid-size BEVs, the Defender Sport is due in 2027 as the first of many products of the standalone Defender brand. According to big kahuna Mark Cameron, his team is currently working on a long-term roadmap for the rugged 4x4 marque.

Defender is considered a separate entity from Discovery and Range Rover by Jaguar Land Rover, brands that will be ultimately joined by the Freelander brand. As far as Defender is concerned, the core DNA is go-anywhere capability in combination with a degree of luxury and technology.