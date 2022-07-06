VIDEO REVIEW: 2023 Lexus RX. IS IT The RIGHT Prescription For This Next Gen?

The RX is 100% new this year with no less than four "new" drivetrains, although we have seen three of them before. The RX 350 will get a 2.4L turbo borrowed from the Lexus NX, the RX 350h gets the 2.5L hybrid system from the Highlander, the RX 450h+ details are sketchy, but it's likely the same PHEV system in the NX 450h+. The real star is the new RX 500h, the first "performance hybrid" in a smaller Lexus. At 367 horsepower, this system combines a 2.4L turbo with a 6-speed automatic and an electric rear axle. This makes the design of this hybrid system shockingly similar to the PHEV systems from Volvo, only less powerful. Also: potentially less efficient, which is a surprise.









