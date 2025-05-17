VIDEO REVIEW: 2025 BMW M5. WORST M EVER?

The 2025 BMW M5 (G90) is a crushing disappointment, straying far from the M division’s legacy of driver-focused super saloons. Tipping the scales at a bloated 5,390 pounds, it’s heavier than some SUVs, a far cry from the nimble E39 M5’s 4,000-pound agility. The plug-in hybrid powertrain, pairing a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a 194-hp electric motor, delivers 717 horsepower but feels soulless. The instant electric torque can’t mask the car’s heft, making it sluggish in corners and unresponsive on backroads, where previous M5s danced.

The interior, a tech-heavy maze, overwhelms with configurable settings that dilute the driving experience. Artificial exhaust notes piped through speakers lack the raw growl of older models, and the cabin’s cheap-feeling materials betray its $120,675 price tag. On narrow roads, its massive size—wider than a Range Rover—feels cumbersome, undermining the M5’s reputation for versatility.



Critics lament its lack of engagement, with Top Gear calling it “the least exciting M5 ever.” The G90 prioritizes efficiency and tax breaks over passion, leaving purists yearning for the F90 M5 CS, the true pinnacle of M performance. This M5 is a heavy, disconnected shadow of its predecessors.

















