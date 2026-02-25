VIDEO REVIEW: 2026 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro – Overlanding Beast or Hype Machine?

The 2026 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro rolls onto the scene as the pinnacle of Toyota's legendary off-road SUV lineup, building on the bold sixth-generation redesign that debuted last year. Priced around $68,200, this beast is engineered for those who demand serious trail capability without compromise.



Under the hood sits the standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain—a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor, delivering an impressive 326 horsepower and a massive 465 lb-ft of torque. That low-end grunt transforms rock crawling, steep climbs, and highway passing into effortless endeavors, all while improving efficiency over the old V6.



The TRD Pro amps up the off-road hardware with TRD-tuned FOX 2.5-inch Internal Bypass QS3 shocks featuring rear piggyback remote reservoirs for adjustable damping that soaks up high-speed whoops and rough terrain. It rides on 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels wrapped in aggressive 33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, backed by a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) for maximum articulation when the going gets gnarly.



Signature styling turns heads: a heritage-inspired "TOYOTA" grille with integrated 20-inch LED light bar, RIGID Industries LED fog lamps, widened overfenders, and unique colors like the striking Wave Maker blue. Inside, you'll find heated and ventilated SofTex seats with technical-camo accents, plus modern tech like a large touchscreen and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.



TFLoffroad, put this ultimate off-roader through its paces—on trails, in mud, and over obstacles—to see if the 2026 TRD Pro lives up to the hype as one of the most capable and exciting midsize SUVs out there. Let's hit the dirt!












