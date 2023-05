Aston Martin has been the king of this class for a while now with the DBS Superleggera, a blisteringly quick cruiser that the firm refers to as "a brute in a suit".



However, it's now in its last year of production, and Aston Martin have released this as a swansong - the DBS 770 Ultimate. With an uprated V12, new styling quirks and a whole host of handling adjustments, can it improve on greatness?