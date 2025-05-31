VIDEO REVIEW: BRILLIANT Or RUBBISH? What Does A LAND ROVER Owner THINK After Living With The Ineos Grenadier?

A seasoned Land Rover owner shares their experience with the Ineos Grenadier, a rugged off-roader designed to rival the likes of the Defender. The 17-minute review dives into the Grenadier’s performance, practicality, and quirks, offering a candid perspective for off-road enthusiasts and potential buyers.



The reviewer praises the Grenadier’s old-school charm, highlighting its boxy design, solid build, and off-road prowess. Powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six engine, the vehicle delivers ample torque for tackling tough terrains, which the owner tests on muddy trails and steep inclines. The Grenadier’s ladder-frame chassis and permanent four-wheel-drive system earn high marks for durability, reminiscent of classic Land Rovers but with modern refinements. Interior-wise, the cabin blends utilitarian aesthetics with thoughtful touches like physical switches and a clear instrument cluster, though some plastics feel cheap for its £60,000+ price tag.



However, the Grenadier isn’t flawless. The reviewer notes its hefty weight impacts fuel economy, averaging around 20 mpg. On-road handling feels cumbersome compared to a Land Rover Defender, with a less responsive steering setup. Minor gripes include a cramped driver’s footwell and a clunky infotainment system that lags behind competitors. Yet, these don’t overshadow the vehicle’s off-road dominance or its appeal as a no-nonsense workhorse.



As a Land Rover owner, the reviewer appreciates the Grenadier’s nod to heritage while offering a fresh alternative. They conclude it’s “brilliant” for off-road purists but may feel “rubbish” for those prioritizing on-road comfort or tech. This balanced review makes the video a must-watch for anyone eyeing the Grenadier.



Discuss....













