VIDEO REVIEW! CAR WARS! WHICH ONE Of These Two Cars Is A WASTE OF MONEY?

Today we’ve got an absolute dream showdown: Porsche 911 GT3 versus the BMW M4 CS – two of the most exciting driver’s cars on sale right now.



On one side, the purist’s choice: the 911 GT3. 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six screaming to 9,000 rpm, 510 hp, 450 Nm, rear-wheel drive only, 7-speed PDK, and a featherweight 1,479 kg. Price? £158,200 to start… but this fully loaded example? A cool £218,650.



On the other, the heavyweight challenger: the M4 CS. 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six pumping out 550 hp and a massive 650 Nm, xDrive all-wheel drive (that can go rear-drive only if you dare), 8-speed auto, and 1,760 kg on the scales. It’s “only” £117,100 to start, £130,993 as specced here.



So, 281 kg heavier but 40 hp and 200 Nm stronger… versus a car that costs nearly double when the options boxes are ticked.



Which one is actually quicker, more fun, and ultimately the one you’d choose? There’s only one way to settle it.



Let's go!




















