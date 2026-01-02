VIDEO REVIEW: Give Us THREE REASONS WHY Someone Would Buy The 2026 Honda Pilot OVER So Many GREAT Competitors?

The three-row midsize SUV segment is hotter than ever. The refreshed 2026 Honda Pilot faces stiff competition from standouts like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Toyota Grand Highlander, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer, and others. With updates including a bolder front grille, a quieter cabin thanks to added sound-deadening, standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in, retuned steering for better feel, and starting prices around $43,690 (up from the previous year due to the added tech and features), the Pilot remains a strong family hauler.



It delivers 285 horsepower from its proven 3.5L V6, up to 5,000 lbs of towing, versatile seating for up to eight (including that handy removable second-row center seat), massive cargo space (up to 111.8 cubic feet max), and capable off-road performance in the TrailSport trim.



But in a field packed with premium interiors, hybrid options, flashy designs, and aggressive pricing from rivals, why might someone still choose the 2026 Honda Pilot?



We want to hear from you—real owners, shoppers, or enthusiasts.



Drop your top three reasons in the comments below: Why pick the Pilot over the competition?



Whether it's reliability, specific features, driving dynamics, value over time, or something else entirely—share your thoughts!













