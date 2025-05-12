VIDEO REVIEW: I Bought A Lucid So You Don’t Have To. Shares Now Worth Less Than the Complimentary Floor Mats

Greetings, fellow masochists of the markets! Gather ’round, my sweet summer bagholders, as we light a candle for yet another Lucid dream that’s face-planting into reality.



Picture me: proud owner of approximately four thousand shares of LCID, currently worth slightly less than the empty Red Bull cans littering my desk. I bought at the tippy-top because “air credits” and “Saudi money printer go brrr” sounded like a flawless thesis at 2 a.m. after three IPAs. Spoiler: it was not.



Today, your boy is down enough money to buy a small island, or at least the gravel parking lot of a decommissioned Circuit City. My cost basis is so high it needs oxygen. My portfolio looks like a crime scene where gravity won.



But please, allow me to share this fresh clip of our fearless leader explaining why delivering 0.7 cars per month is actually “strategic ramping” and why gravity is “just a theory the shorts made up.” Watch as he says the quiet part out loud while my net worth does the Wile E. Coyote cliff drop in real time.



As a Lucid shareholder who’s actually upside down a bunch of money, this is really disappointing. Watch this quick excerpt ?? pic.twitter.com/tJMXA1cWET — Spotted Model: Cars & Tech (@spotted_model) December 5, 2025



