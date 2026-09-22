Volkswagen Finds It Has Too Much ICE Capacity And Not Enough EVs To Meet Demand

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:27 AM

Views : 896 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Volkswagen has a rather interesting problem on its hands. Electric car demand in Germany has picked up so much that the automaker is now receiving more orders for pure EVs than combustion-powered cars. You'd think that would be cause for celebration, especially after years of struggling to convince customers to go electric. Instead, VW is canceling planned extra shifts at its massive Wolfsburg factory.
 
According to Automobilwoche, the automaker is adjusting production because the shift in customer demand has happened faster than expected. In other words, VW has found itself in the unusual position of having too much capacity for ICE-powered cars as more customers switch to EVs.


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Volkswagen Finds It Has Too Much ICE Capacity And Not Enough EVs To Meet Demand

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