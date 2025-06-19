Volkswagen ID 2 R Hot Hatch May Have As Much As 400HP And AWD

Volkswagen is exploring plans for a high-performance ID 2 R, which could be its first model to use in-wheel motors as part of a new four-wheel drive system.
 
The hot hatchback is claimed to be part of a broader engineering initiative, led by the R performance brand, to explore the potency and torque-vectoring potential of hub motors. If given the green light, the ID 2 R would sit above the already announced ID 2 GTI – and potentially even be pitched against the mega-powered Renault 5 Turbo 3E.
 
The drivetrain under consideration for the ID 2 R retains the front-mounted electric motor and power electronics of its GTI sibling but adds two independently controlled electric hub motors within the rear wheels. This would provide a significant boost in performance and four-wheel drive without compromising boot space.


