Volkswagen Is Facing An $11 Billion Cash Shortage

According to reports from Europe, internal reviews suggest the Volkswagen Group could be more than $11 billion short of the free cash flow it needs to continue operating past 2026. If confirmed, the automaker might be forced to take drastic measures to stay afloat. The alarming news that Volkswagen could be eleven BILLION Euros short of the free cash it needs to keep going as-is was first reported by Germany’s BILD and the Spanish-language magazine, Motorpasión, and paints a sobering picture for one of Europe’s largest and most historic carmakers already struggling under the weight of its massive EV investments, software headaches, global production challenges, dealer lawsuits, and slower-than-expected sales of its most profitable “halo” models.



