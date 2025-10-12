Volkswagen Offers Workers $35,000 To Move And Keep Their Jobs - Announcement Met With Boos

Volkswagen is tightening its belt and moving things around in Germany. Its restructuring process even means VW board members will see their salaries and bonuses decrease over the next five years. In Dresden, the floor-to-ceiling glass-walled Transparent Factory will end Volkswagen ID.3 production to become a pure research facility.

Currently, the factory employs around 250 people but will be slimmed down to 155. The 95 people left without a job are being encouraged to move to Wolfsburg by a €30,000 ($35,000) signing bonus but, according to Carscoops, the announcement at a meeting was met with boos from the crowd.