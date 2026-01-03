Volkswagen Officially Out Of Ideas: Will 'Revolutionize' EVs by Copy-Pasting a 40-Year-Old Interior.

Volkswagen has unveiled a redesigned cockpit for its upcoming electric vehicles, debuting with the all-new ID. Polo and set to roll out across the ID. family starting in 2026. Responding directly to customer feedback, the German automaker is reversing its previous all-touchscreen approach by reintroducing physical buttons—a move it admits was a mistake in earlier models.
The new holistic design prioritizes clarity, quality, and intuitive controls. Key features include a 10.25-inch digital driver display mounted conventionally on the dashboard and a larger 13-inch central infotainment touchscreen with tidy menu structures. The multifunction steering wheel returns to physical buttons for essential functions, enhancing safety and ease of use. More direct-access buttons appear throughout for climate, volume, and other frequent controls.
A delightful nod to heritage adds emotional appeal: with one button press on the steering wheel or via the infotainment system, the digital instruments transform into retro views inspired by the iconic first-generation Golf from the 1980s, complete with classic gauges and era-specific graphics.
Advanced driver assistance evolves too, with the third-generation Travel Assist system soon capable of recognizing red traffic lights and stop signs for smoother, safer autonomous driving.
This customer-driven overhaul signals Volkswagen's commitment to blending modern EV technology with practical, nostalgic elements, making future ID. models more user-friendly and engaging.