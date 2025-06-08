Volkswagen To Retire The Touareg After 24 Years

Volkswagen is planning the axe the Touareg, drawing a line under one of its most upmarket nameplates.

Insiders have told Autocar it will cease to be produced in 2026, leaving the recently introduced Tayron as Volkswagen’s largest SUV model in the UK.

First launched in 2002, the premium SUV was developed alongside the original Porsche Cayenne, sharing the same platform and fulfilling a dual purpose: giving Porsche its first SUV and helping former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piëch to realise his ambition of elevating the Volkswagen brand with upmarket models such as the Touareg and its saloon sibling, the Phaeton.