Volvo Brings Back Design Boss - Will We Be Seeing Beautiful Cars Again?

Volvo Cars has just appointed Thomas Ingenlath as its Chief Design Officer, taking effect on February 1, 2026. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Ingenlath previously served as Volvo's Senior Vice President of Design from 2012 to 2017 before he left to become the CEO of Polestar, back when it was spun off to become its own company. He is responsible for some of Volvo's most iconic modern designs, including the XC40, XC90, and S90/V90. Ingenlath is also responsible for the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, both of which were originally designed as Volvo models before the two brands split. With his return, Volvo could be getting back to building even prettier cars, not that the Swedish automaker has started building ugly vehicles in Ingenlath's absence.



