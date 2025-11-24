Volvo Claims It Underestimated How Difficult Software Development Would Be For It's EVs

Car manufacturers are quickly learning that a software-defined vehicle is not an easy thing to, well, define. It’s a whole new world for auto manufacturers who once just had to worry about suspension design, engines or other oily bits, but now find themselves in the wonderful world of matching computer hardware specs with UX and UI design. It hasn’t always gone all that well. Just ask Volvo. Its latest foray into its once fully-electric future has gone less than smoothly. The EX30 and EX90 debuted with a ground-up new infotainment software based on the Android Automotive architecture. Reception has been somewhat mixed, to say the least.



