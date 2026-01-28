Volvo Plans Cadillac Escalade Sized SUV To Take On The Germans

Did you think that with all the crossovers Volvo currently has in its portfolio, including the ICE and EV ones, that this company has no plan to expand its reach in the high-riding territory? Well, it does want that, indeed, and if everything goes as planned, then it might take on some of the biggest SUVs out there. What models would those be? The Cadillac Escalade, for one, which is now facing tougher competition than ever. Mercedes has the GLS to tackle the American machine, and BMW has the X7. Audi is about to pull the wraps off the Q9, which is its first model to take on this class, and it appears that Volvo is interested in something similar, which would clearly sit above the XC90 and EX90 in the company’s lineup.



