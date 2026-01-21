Volvo Reveals New EX60 EV SUV With Cross Country Off Road Version

Volvo has revealed the full look and specs of its upcoming EX60, fitting into the upper-middle segment of its electric product line, made with new megacasting technology and with class-leading range and charging performance.

We already saw some of the EX60’s specs earlier this month, with Volvo announcing that the car will be its fastest-charging and longest-range EV yet. The car can add up to 173 miles of range in 10 minutes on a 400kW, 800V charger, and in the US will be the first Volvo vehicle to come default with a NACS charging port (other Volvo EVs can use an adapter to use NACS chargers/Tesla Superchargers).



