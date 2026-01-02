WATCH: 2026 Mercedes E-Class Fails To Impress The Experts In Latest IIHS Crash Testing

The most technologically advanced E-Class yet is a disappointment in certain respects, including how it handled itself in the moderate overlap test. Instead of the maximum good rating, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the mid-size luxury sedan marginal due to inadequate rear occupant protection.
 
For starters, the lap belt of the rear dummy moved from the pelvis area onto the abdomen, thus increasing the risk of abdominal injuries. Dummy injury values further indicate a low risk of injury to the chest and a moderate risk to the head and neck.


 


