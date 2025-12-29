WATCH: 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Aces IIHS Crash Testing - Earns Top Safety Pick

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently evaluated the more affordable and less roomy sibling of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas. In all three crashworthiness tests, the mid-size crossover earned the maximum rating possible.

First and foremost, the small overlap front test replicates what happens when 25 percent of the vehicle's frontal area impacts a barrier. The impact bypasses the main energy-absorbing crumple zones, and the impact force often collapses the wheel well, pushing the wheel into the footwell.









