WATCH: 2027 BMW 3 Series Models Caught Being Tested

BMW has dozens of new and refreshed vehicles in the works, including the future 3 Series and its battery-electric sibling, the i3. You shouldn't confuse the latter with the quirky-looking hatchback made between 2013 and 2022, as it will be an all-quiet alternative to the next-generation 3er. One might be tempted to think that both share the same construction, yet that's not the case. They feature different architectures, as while the EV sits on a dedicated construction, the 3er utilizes an updated variant of the CLAR.

Due to the Neue Klasse design at the front and rear, which mixes some traditional-inspired styling cues with new lines, the 2027 BMW 3 Series and future i3 will look very similar. However, there are a few distinct differences between the two. For instance, the electric model will have a more upright roofline and a slightly flatter trunk design, whereas the ICE-powered one will sport a roofline that is a bit more arched toward the rear.











Read Article