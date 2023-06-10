WATCH: $41,000 Rivian Repair Fixed With Low Cost PDR Process

New cars can be expensive to repair, especially if they've been involved in an accident. One recent example we've brought attention to was a new R1T that got into a fender-bender and ended up with an astronomical body shop bill that could have all but paid off a brand-new Honda Civic Type R. It turns out that wasn't a one-off example. Yet another Rivian owner got into a rear-end accident recently. Similar to the first incident, the owner was reportedly quoted $41,000 to repair what might as well be the electric pickup equivalent of the notorious Camry dent. Rather than have insurance pay out that amount, the owner sought out the help of Matt "Dent Slayer" Boyette of All Out Paintless Dent Removal—and the results made the truck almost as good as new.









