WATCH: $41,000 Rivian Repair Fixed With Low Cost PDR Process

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:01 AM

Views : 574 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

New cars can be expensive to repair, especially if they've been involved in an accident. One recent example we've brought attention to was a new R1T that got into a fender-bender and ended up with an astronomical body shop bill that could have all but paid off a brand-new Honda Civic Type R. It turns out that wasn't a one-off example.
 
Yet another Rivian owner got into a rear-end accident recently. Similar to the first incident, the owner was reportedly quoted $41,000 to repair what might as well be the electric pickup equivalent of the notorious Camry dent. Rather than have insurance pay out that amount, the owner sought out the help of Matt "Dent Slayer" Boyette of All Out Paintless Dent Removal—and the results made the truck almost as good as new.



 


Read Article


WATCH: $41,000 Rivian Repair Fixed With Low Cost PDR Process

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)