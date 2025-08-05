WATCH: California Highway Patrol Treats Lamborghini Huracan STO Like Trash After Accident

We all speed from time to time, but most of us don’t end up with a flipped-over Lamborghini on our hands. While the two occupants of this unfortunate supercar escaped with only minor injuries, what they had to witness is a whole different level of painful. They had to watch as officers pushed their flipped-over supercar off the road like it was roadkill. And now, thanks to video footage, we get to see it, too. California Highway Patrol in Santa Cruz says that they found the Lamborghini after it crashed and was upside down. Fortunately, the driver and passenger were able to crawl out and get to safety. But the car? That was a different problem. It was blocking the road on Highway 9, a winding, narrow stretch that’s not exactly forgiving when it comes to careless driving.



