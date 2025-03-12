WATCH: Car Expert Claims Toyota Isn't Telling The REAL Reason Why It's V6s Are Failing

Toyota's multiple recalls for its new twin-turbo V6 in the Tundra and some of its SUVs must be frustrating, but at least the company has solved the problem. Owners get a new engine, and while that's bad for them and the balance sheet, that's as far as it goes. Right? Not so fast. A new teardown of one of those blown V6 engines has the experienced engine tearer-downer calling out Toyota's explanation of the failures. Officially, the problem that has led to recalls of the V35A engine in more than 200,000 vehicles is manufacturing debris. Specifically, it's debris left inside the oil passages that gets flushed downstream and wreaks havoc on sensitive parts like the engine's rod bearings.













