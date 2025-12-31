WATCH: Chinese Media Outlet Tests 67 EVs For Extreme Cold Weather Range - Where Did Tesla Place?

The world’s largest-ever electric vehicle winter test just concluded in China, and the results show just how extreme cold punishes driving range. Chinese EVs dominated the rankings, but one American and one Japanese model still cracked the top ten.

The test was conducted by Autohome, China’s largest automotive media outlet, which drove roughly 67 new EVs and hybrids to Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia. There, about 100 car experts subjected the vehicles through rigorous tests to examine their range, charging performance, driveability on icy surfaces, acceleration and safety tests.











