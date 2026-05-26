WATCH: Chinese Shoot A Luxury SUV 66 Feet Through The Air In Odd Safety Test

The Chinese have very strange ways of testing the safety of their vehicles, but apparently, they work every time, and the car ends up in one piece, no matter how they crash it. This time, the Voyah Taishan X8 luxury SUV is launched off a ramp for a 66-foot jump. A 6,151-pound (2,790-kilogram) luxury SUV flying through the air as if it were a bird? That’s something that you only see in China, where automakers come up with the craziest ideas that the Europeans and Americans would probably never even consider.

As brutal as it may seem on camera, it surely makes sense. Just think of how many vehicles we see on the news jumping off cliffs because the drivers failed to steer on time and lost control, or how many of them were pushed off bridges in unwanted real-life stunts, which have nothing to do with Hollywood stunts.

















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