WATCH: Cybertruck Owners Are Reporting Their Vehicles Are Falling Apart Days After Delivery

Tesla was often criticized for its patchy build quality, although things appeared to have improved in the past few years. Those who took delivery of a Cybertruck in the early days noticed that the pickup had spotless build quality. It's no wonder, considering that most early units were assembled by hand and destined for Tesla executives and people close to Elon Musk circles. However, as the production picked up pace at Giga Texas, people who received their Cybertruck more recently started complaining about build quality issues. Undoubtedly, the pressure to make as many units as possible in a short time took its toll. Unlike the software issues from the early days, the quality issues can't be fixed with an over-the-air update. They require a visit to a service center, parts, and time. It was hardly a great ownership experience.



Yes, this exact thing happened to me. I detailed the issue and service experience here: https://t.co/DNujROpWST



Yes it's dumb, luckily was an easy fix. There is a nut that comes loose and the rest is just clips, so high end can make it bend.



Tesla replaced the piece under… https://t.co/Fxx19N1Jiz — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) May 9, 2024





