WATCH: Dodge Charger SRT 392 Vs BMW M3 Competition xDrive - Which Is Faster

Which is quicker in a straight line between a V8-powered sedan and BMW's insanely capable M3 with the Competition package and xDrive all-wheel drive? As you might have already guessed, the Bavarian contender showed the Charger SRT 392 that "no replacement for displacement" is an outdated adage.

Pictured under the neon glow of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the America-versus-Germany showdown kicks off with a very respectable launch for the HEMI-powered Charger. But alas, the SRT 392 struggles to put its power down as quickly as possible, allowing the M3 to post a considerably better time.





