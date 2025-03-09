WATCH! Does YOUR Dealer Give You A New Car Delivery LIKE THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 9/3/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:22:16 AM
Does your dealer give you this kind of treatment when you buy a new vehicle???This is what happens when you buy a Lexus in Japan... pic.twitter.com/4tapQR22pT— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) September 3, 2025
