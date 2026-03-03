WATCH: F1's Max Verstappen Thinks Rally Car Racing Is Too Dangerous

Max Verstappen is not happy with the current Formula 1 ruleset and previously indicated that, even if he stays competitive, he won’t stay in F1 forever. As far as where the four-time champion might go next, rallying isn’t on the list. Max’s father Jos started rallying in 2022 and has proven competitive, winning last year’s Belgian championship. That’s given the younger Verstappen more of an appreciation for the sport, but as he explained in a recent appearance on the Up To Speed podcast (the relevant part is around the 20-minute mark), he’s not willing to take the risk of trying it himself.











