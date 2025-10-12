WATCH: Gymkhana 2025 Goes Crazy Down Under

Promised, and delivered. A little more than a month ago, Subaru Motorsports USA and Hoonigan premiered the most aerodynamically advanced Gymkhana car to date, a Subaru that will forever be known as the Brataroo 9500 Turbo. With the unveiling came the promise of a new Gymkhana madness, which was set to premiere in early December. And, finally, here it is. Titled Aussie Shred, the motorized insanity takes driver Travis Pastrana on his third Gymkhana adventure, simply described as "the wildest in franchise history." And while from a spectator's point of view that's debatable, the stunts Pastrana performed and the details that make up the Brataroo more than live up to that statement.

I'll start with the stunts. Now, I know you are probably itching to jump straight into it and watch the 11-minute-long clip available below this text, but before you do, it'd probably be best to give the next few lines a read, so you could really understand what's going on there.









