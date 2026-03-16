WATCH: Having A Robot Around The House May Be Coming Sooner Than You Thought

It has the shape of a human, it dresses like one, and it’s soft enough to avoid harming people and damaging property. This is the Figure 03, the first humanoid robot that we know of to have been designed specifically for use in homes. The robot was introduced to the world in October 2025 by Figure AI, a California-based robotics startup that was founded just four years ago with the goal of developing “general purpose humanoids that make a positive impact on humanity and create a better life for future generations." We first learned of the work these guys are doing last year, when one of their products, the Figure 02, was deployed by German carmaker BMW at its American facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. While there, the machine was used to insert sheet metal parts into specific fixtures for them to be later assembled as part of the chassis of BMWs.













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